Postal worker charged with stealing cancer nonprofit's check

AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio postal worker is facing a felony charge after police say she stole a check intended to help children diagnosed with cancer.

Reniece Tatum, of Copley Township, says she was waiting for the $414 check from a Chipotle fundraiser for her charity Dream A Wig. The nonprofit organization helps create wigs for children who lost their hair during chemotherapy treatments.

When the check never arrived, Tatum called the restaurant who told her it had already been cashed.

Authorities say 23-year-old Shanae Bingham used a mobile app to deposit the check into her bank account. Police charged the Akron woman Thursday with felony theft.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Bingham has been suspended from the post office.

She was unavailable Thursday for comment. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

