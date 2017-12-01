2 critically endangered tiger cubs born at Florida zoo

Two healthy cubs belonging to a critically endangered tiger subspecies have been born at a Florida zoo.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the male Sumatran tiger cubs were born Nov. 20 at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The cubs are the second litter for 6-year-old mother Dorcas and 16-year-old father Berani, part of a worldwide Sumatran tiger species management program dedicating to maintaining a healthy population.
There are around 400 Sumatran tigers in the wild.
Veterinarian Yousuf Jafarey determined Tuesday that the cubs each weighed 4.5 pounds and had no congenital health problems.
The cubs will not be on public exhibit for several months, but a live video feed of their nest box is available in the tiger viewing building.
A donor has bought the naming rights for one cub.
