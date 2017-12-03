Wisconsin girl thriving after kidney transplant from teacher

In this Nov. 7, 2017, photo, Kidney recipient Natasha Fuller of Oakfield eats in McDonalds with her grandma Chris Burleton. A tradition they keep after going to doctor visits for Natasha. More than a year after she received a life-saving kidney from a teacher at her Wisconsin schools, Fuller is an exuberant 9-year-old who can now enjoy the taste of chocolate. The Reporter via AP Doug Raflik