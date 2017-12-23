News

Single bed bug leads to eradication effort at VA center

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 10:59 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

A single bed bug is causing headaches at the Veterans Administration health center in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that staff at Colmery O'Neil VA Health Center on Friday diverted ambulances from the emergency department after the discovery of a single bed bug.

Spokesman Joseph Burks says the bug was found Friday nearing the nursing station in the emergency department and eradication efforts began immediately.

For now, incoming ambulances are being sent to other medical facilities. Walk-in patients will still be seen at the VA center because they are treated in unaffected units.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

    Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays 1:14

York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays
Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University 2:08

Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University

View More Video