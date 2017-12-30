Schools utilize therapy dogs to enhance learning environment

In a Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, therapy dog Sitka jumps up to press the "That was easy" button in class at Smith Valley School in Kalispell, Mont.A few educators in the Flathead Valley are seeing the value a therapy dog can bring to schools in providing comfort, affection, education, physical and psychological support and entertainment. Rather than the occasional visit, these canine companions have become part of the staff at Summit Preparatory, Smith Valley School and Kalispell Montessori. The Daily Inter Lake via AP Brenda Ahearn