Prominent AIDS crusader Mathilde Krim dies at age 91

FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2011, file photo, The Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR, Founding Chairman Dr. Mathilde Krim attends amfAR's annual New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Krim, a prominent AIDS researcher who galvanized worldwide support in the early fight against the deadly disease, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. She was 91. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo