Griffin, Clippers help LA schoolchildren with vision issues

Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin puts glasses on a student as Los Angeles Unified School District school board president Monica Garcia watches at Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in the Nickerson Gardens area of Los Angeles, where the Clippers announced a partnership with Vision to Learn and the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide students with eyeglasses. Over 600,000 students will benefit from the program. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo