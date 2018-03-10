New Springfield marijuana dispensary holds job fair

A soon-to-open medical marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts is holding a job fair this weekend.
Masslive.com reports that dispensary owner INSA Inc. has scheduled the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Springfield's Hilton Garden Inn.
They hope to hire 25 workers.
The company's CEO says he is looking for "talented, enthusiastic individuals for positions in cultivation, bookkeeping, processing/lab, security and retail sales, among others."
INSA already has a medical marijuana facility in nearby Easthampton which employs 50 people.
The Springfield facility is opening in response to the growth of the Easthampton dispensary.
The Springfield location is expected to open in early to mid-spring, he said. The City Council approved the plans in November 2016, as the first medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield.
Comments