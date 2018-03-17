$8M addiction treatment center to be built in Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls health care system plans to open an $8 million facility to provide care for people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Avera Health officials announced earlier this month plans to build the two-building Avera Addiction Care Center, which they hope to open mid-2019. The center's main building will offer rooms for a day treatment program, meditation and group dining. A second building will include rooms for patients undergoing residential treatment.
Avera is one of the few private providers of inpatient mental health care in South Dakota.
Avera President and CEO David Flicek tells the Argus Leader that they want to make addiction treatment like that of a normal disease, and ensure people have a beautiful facility to recover.
Construction is anticipated to start this summer.
