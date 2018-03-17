Neurosurgeon answers questions relating to brain injuries

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006 file photo, Germany's Michael Schumacher drives his Ferrari during the qualifying for Sunday's Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China. More than four years after a ski accident caused him a near-fatal brain injury, little is known about Michael Schumacher’s current condition. Updates on his health have been extremely scarce ever since the seven-time Formula One champion left hospital in September 2014. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo