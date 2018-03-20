News

House holds hearing on Medicaid expansion bill

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 12:14 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

House lawmakers are beginning their debate over a plan to reauthorize New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program.

The current program has put about 50,000 low-income residents on private insurance plans, but it will expire later this year if lawmakers don't reauthorize it.

The Senate earlier this month voted in favor of a bill to continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model. The plan also would impose new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases.

The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee is holding a public hearing on the bill Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

York County police shooting suspect appears in court

View More Video