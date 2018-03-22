The Latest: Exposed officer released from Salisbury hospital

Russian ambassador Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko speaking at a news conference Thursday March 22, 2018, at his country's embassy in London in the aftermath of the Salisbury nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Ahead of the press conference the Russian embassy said its consular services had been "seriously affected" by the diplomatic row with the British Government, and it would be limiting visitors as a result. PA via AP Kirsty O'Connor