Bend hospital using ultraviolet light to kill germs

In this 2017 photo shows the Tru-D SmartUVC in St. Charles Bend, Ore. After testing an ultraviolet light disinfection system for five months last year, St. Charles Bend has acquired three Tru-D SmartUVC devices that are now being used to kill some of the nastier germs found around the hospital. Since the start of the year, the hospital has used the devices to combat the flu virus and to disinfect a surgical tool sterilization room after a sewage pipe leak. But their primary task has been to reduce the cases of hospital-acquired infections, particularly a bacteria known as Clostridium difficile, which doctors often call “C. diff.” The Bulletin via AP Ryan Brennecke