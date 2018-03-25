States: Federal money for opioid crisis a small step forward

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., head of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Activities JCCIC) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, as preparations continue for the inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump. A $4.6 billion federal spending plan signed Friday, March 23, 2018, by Trump to fight the nation’s deepening opioid crisis “provides the funding necessary to tackle this crisis from every angle,” said the Missouri Republican who is chairman of a subcommittee overseeing much of the funding. “It’s another major step in our effort to get this epidemic under control and save lives.”