No tampons in prison? #MeToo helps shine light on issue

In this March 3, 2018 photo, Kimberly Haven, left, and Monica Cooper, two advocates for reforms in correctional facilities, pose for a photo in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. Both Haven and Cooper, who are former inmates, testified in favor of a measure to ensure women have free access to menstrual products on request while in correctional facilities. Growing recognition about the lack of access to basic feminine hygiene products that can occur in correctional facilities has created a wave of measures in state legislatures. Brian Witte AP Photo