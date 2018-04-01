Blue Bell seeks more customers after 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell, the Brenham creamery still trying to recapture customers it lost during a 2015 listeria outbreak, is now coping with an industrywide trend of slower growth in ice cream sales.
The Houston Chronicle reports the company in late March unveiled a new flavor, chocolate with milk chocolate chunks and pieces of peanut butter cookie dough with a public announcement promising, "a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love." It will be sold in half-gallon tubs and pint-size cups across the Houston area and elsewhere over the next three months.
The release comes as ice cream makers nationally are experimenting with new flavor combinations to combat consumers' changing consumption as they become more health conscious. Industry research firm IBISWorld forecasts growth of 1.2 percent annually through 2022, down from the 1.5 percent annual growth recorded between 2012 and 2017.
Blue Bell faces a double dip, as it has yet to make up ground from the listeria outbreak nearly three years ago that killed three people and brought national scrutiny to the 111-year-old creamery.
The company is estimated to have a 2.8 percent share of the U.S. ice cream production market with $228.2 million annual revenue in 2017, IBISWorld reports. That is less than half of Blue Bell's 6.4 percent share with revenue reaching $680 million in 2014, the year before the listeria outbreak, according to PrivCo, which provides financial estimates for privately owned companies.
Since restarting operations in late 2015, Blue Bell has introduced seven new ice cream flavors to woo back customers and attract new ones. In addition to chocolate peanut butter cookie dough, Blue Bell has introduced new flavors such as Sweet 'n Salty Crunch, Cookie Two Step and Blackberry Cobbler. The company produces 40 to 45 flavors each year, and releases three to five new flavors each year.
Then in October 2016, Blue Bell faced another listeria scare. Ultimately, the listeria was traced back to Iowa-based Aspen Hills, a third-party supplier of its cookie dough ingredient. Blue Bell cut ties with Aspen Hills, which later went out of business.
Blue Bell recently declined to release the name of its new vendor for its cookie dough-related products, although a spokeswoman said the ice cream maker said it requires all of its suppliers to go through its supply quality program, where ingredients are screened for quality.
Spokeswoman Jenny Van Dorf said in an email that the company continues to use a test-and-hold procedure, with products tested for safety before they are sold to the public, that was implemented after the listeria outbreak.
"At Blue Bell, it is our desire to earn the trust and confidence of our customers," Van Dorf said. "Important to earning and keeping our customers trust is making sure we produce a high quality, consistent and delicious product. We strive to make the finest ice cream available anywhere and part of our success depends on our suppliers for consistent and quality ingredients."
The 2015 listeria outbreak sickened at least 13 people, including three who later died, in Kansas, after being hospitalized with other illnesses. Findings by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a private laboratory showed sanitation failures at Blue Bell's manufacturing facilities in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama, and prompted regulators and ice cream makers nationwide to rethink long-held assumptions about cleaning and product testing.
The fallout for Blue Bell included several ice cream recalls, the layoff of a third of the company's staff, an $850,000 fine and increased scrutiny from the FDA and the Texas Department of Health, which mandated the ice cream maker notify state officials of any positive listeria test results and allow inspectors full access to the plant to take samples.
