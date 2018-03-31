News

Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 11:11 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.

The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

Police say Jackson responded to a casual encounters Craigslist ad posted by Coeur d'Alene Police. In an ensuing email exchange, police say an officer, who posed as a 14-year-old girl, told Jackson multiple times she was 14.

Jackson, who spoke of sex acts in the online conversation, agreed to meet the underage girl at a Coeur d'Alene hotel, where he was met by police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jackson told a jury that the online chat was part of a game he was playing and that he had no intention of having sex.

Providence Sacred Heart chief medical executive Jeff Collins said Jackson was fired Friday.

  Comments  