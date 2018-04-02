After bridge collapse, flashbacks, anxiety for one survivor

In this March 15, 2018, photo, emergency personnel respond after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami. Nineteen-year-old Richie Humble says he's been haunted by flashbacks and anxiety attacks ever since the bridge fell on the car he was riding in with a fellow student, killing her and five other people. Humble spoke to reporters Monday, April 2, saying the March 15 bridge collapse caused a fracture in his back, as well as knee and neck problems. Miami Herald via AP, File Pedro Portal