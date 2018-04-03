In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. According to a study released on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, middle-aged Americans who experienced a sudden, large economic blow were more likely to die during the following years than those who didn’t. The heightened danger of death after a devastating loss, which researchers called a “wealth shock,” crossed socio-economic lines, affecting people no matter how much money they had to start.
In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. According to a study released on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, middle-aged Americans who experienced a sudden, large economic blow were more likely to die during the following years than those who didn’t. The heightened danger of death after a devastating loss, which researchers called a “wealth shock,” crossed socio-economic lines, affecting people no matter how much money they had to start. LM Otero AP Photo

Midlife financial loss may lead to death, study suggests

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer

April 03, 2018 11:03 AM

A new study suggests a big financial loss may shorten your life. Middle-aged Americans who experienced a sudden economic blow are more likely to die during the following years than those who didn't.

About 1 in 4 people in the study faced what researchers called a "wealth shock," or a loss of 75 percent or more in net worth over two years.

Researchers analyzed two decades of data on nearly 9,000 people and tried to control for other health risks. They found suffering a big financial loss was tied with a 50 percent greater risk of dying.

This type of study can't prove cause-and-effect. But the new finding underscores well-known connections between money and well-being.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

