Mother of slain serviceman recounts his life and service to his country
Meshawn Alexander, mother of Spc. Eric Levon Williams, said her son's goal since he was a teen was to improve his life everyday than the day before. Williams was shot and killed Saturday, March 31 at a party in Rock Hill, S.C.
Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer's and her cancer can catch up with them.
Fly along in 360-degree video with Jim Kilpatrick and the Bandit Flight Team as they train in June 2017 for flyovers. The precision formation flying team, based in Raleigh, NC, fly in formation several feet away from each other.
A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett has not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Christian McCall, who is accused of murder in the January shooting death of York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty.
A police operation was underway in Trèbes, near Carcassonne, France, on March 23, the French Interior Ministry said, amid reports that a police officer was shot and hostages were taken at a supermarket
For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.
Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConne