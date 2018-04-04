Mother of slain serviceman recounts his life and service to his country

Meshawn Alexander, mother of Spc. Eric Levon Williams, said her son's goal since he was a teen was to improve his life everyday than the day before. Williams was shot and killed Saturday, March 31 at a party in Rock Hill, S.C.
Tracy Kimball
