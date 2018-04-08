Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant there have ingested or inhaled radioactive particles in the past year, prompting a halt to the demolition of the plant until a safe plan can be developed. Nicholas K. Geranios AP Photo