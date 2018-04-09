A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. April 3, 2018
MSU knowingly kept a predator on payroll
The excerpts from Dr. William Strampel's performance review raise a critical question: What's it take to get fired from Michigan State University? The former dean of the MSU osteopathic program was subjected to an extensive evaluation process in 2010 in which the university invited comments from his peers, students and others with whom he had interactions.
Comments obtained by The Detroit News paint Strampel as a misogynist, a sexual predator and an all-around P-I-G who apparently believed his value to the university entitled him to engage in outrageous behavior without consequences.
Strampel, according to the commenters in 2010 as well as the criminal charges against him, was obsessed with sex, infusing too many conversations with sexual references, commenting on women's bodies, suggesting to students and colleagues alike that he was open to sexual favors in return for his assistance.
Female students recounted being publicly humiliated by Strampel, with one even complaining that he suggested publicly during a large university meeting that he was the father of her child.
And yet the outcome of such a disturbing review was that former MSU Provost Kim Wilcox issued a letter declaring Strampel would not only continue as dean, but offering praise for his advancement "of the goals of the College within the broad mission of Michigan State University."
Last week, Strampel was charged by Attorney General Bill Schuette's office with several counts of sexual misconduct and neglect of duty as part of an investigation of MSU's handling of the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar molested hundreds of girls and young women, mostly in the gymnastics program, over the course of two decades while he was employed by the university.
Strampel was Nassar's boss, and failed to act when complaints about the doctor were brought to his attention.
Details of the charges suggest why he was dismissive of Nassar's victims. Photographs of nude women, including MSU students, were found on Strampel's computer, as was a video of the controversial genital manipulation procedure Nassar conducted and which led to his sexual assault convictions.
More than 200 of Nassar's victims are suing MSU. The revelations about Strampel's complicity gives their complaints against the university more credibility and will almost certainly fatten the settlements that are currently being negotiated.
The bottom line: MSU had every reason to believe that it had a sexual predator on its payroll in the form of William Strampel and failed to act. The school's neglect in 2010 contributed to Nassar's ability to continue molesting women even after complaints were raised.
One of the first acts by interim President John Engler was to fire Strampel and revoke his tenure.
That came even before the criminal charges were filed.
Had the university taken those same steps against Strampel in 2010, scores of girls and young women may have been spared from the abuse they suffered at Nassar's hands.
The Mining Journal. April 4, 2018
Hendricks' impact felt in education community
There are many good teachers and professors in the area, most of whom will leave an indelible mark in the community and beyond.
There was, however, at least one particular standout: Jim Hendricks, former associate dean of the Northern Michigan University School of Education, Leadership and Public Services.
Hendricks passed away in December in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
What made Hendricks' contribution to education unique was: a field-based program in which NMU students — teacher-candidates, specifically — would actually embed themselves into the schools and work with school districts themselves to provide quality instruction specific to each building.
Current associate dean Joe Lubig, a former protege of Hendricks, took the time to write a glowing letter about his mentor to NMU leadership and teacher education faculty, staff, retirees and emeritus faculty.
"One cannot mention Jim's name without hearing about his integrity, sense of justice, support of others or what he thought we could all do better to help children," Lubig wrote.
Hendricks was a well-educated man, having earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University, where he also earned a Ph.D., and going off to post-graduate study at the University of Chicago. He also dedicated his life to passing on the knowledge he gained to others.
In his letter, Lubig wrote that Hendricks advised him several times on being a department head, noting that his patience and insight into leadership and was incredibly helpful to him.
Lubig also said he found a folder with copies of handwritten notes to students, with Lubig mailing them to as many of the former students as he could. Those students then expressed gratitude for getting reminders of how well Hendricks treated them.
Hendricks' influence, of course, went beyond schools. According to his recent obituary in The Mining Journal, Hendricks was active in many organizations, including the Marquette Rotary Club, the Peter White Public Library, the Community Concert Association, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Special Olympics.
Services for Hendricks are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. To honor his memory, consider making a donation to the James and Sandra Hendricks Scholarship Fund at https://foundation.nmu.
Helping future teachers learn their craft is something he definitely would have wanted and is a way to continue his wonderful legacy.
Times Herald (Port Huron). April 5, 2018
Inspection reports should be online
The popular Steinhaus restaurant in Marquette, which serves to-die-for German food, violated state food safety standards by not having sanitizing solution test strips handy.
The marvelous Amore Trattoria Italiana restaurant in Comstock Park, north of Grand Rapids, failed to comply with food safety laws because it moved a handwashing sink out of a food prep area during a remodeling. After restoring the sink, it was in compliance with all food handling laws.
Zingerman's Deli in downtown Ann Arbor had no violations.
Bad Brad's BBQ in New Baltimore had three violations — potentially serious ones involving food temperatures and chemical storage — during its last Macomb County Health Department inspection in October. All three violations have been corrected. We recommend the BBQ Taco Platter.
We know those things about those restaurants across Michigan because the health departments in Marquette, Kent, Washtenaw and Macomb counties believe it is in the public's interest to share restaurant inspection reports. They are not alone. Many other county health departments post inspection reports online and freely share them with the public.
St. Clair County doesn't.
Its response to our request for copies of the restaurants inspection reports from the past year may upset your stomach. We don't know what the inspection reports will tell us — or you. It may be that every eating establishment in St. Clair County is in perfect compliance.
More likely, we expect the inspection reports to show, as we found with the readily accessible reports above, that most St. Clair County restaurants are mainly spic and span but with a few minor and easily correctable violations.
It will take a while to find out.
The St. Clair County Health Department says it will take 45 days to find and duplicate the past year's inspection reports. We know the inspections are meant to help food establishments comply with food safety standards and to keep consumers safe. But what does the department do with the reports after they are completed that makes them so difficult and time-consuming to locate?
The department says it will take a solid 24 payroll hours to gather the reports. We hope the agency is better at finding dirty work surfaces and buffet chicken held at the wrong temperature. It would take another week of payroll hours to copy the reports.
We're not assuming the health department set a $1,686 price tag on our request because it prefers those reports not see the light of day.
Other St. Clair County officers have made strides in providing vital consumer information online. The health department should seek their help.
Traverse City Record-Eagle. April 6, 2018
GT Sheriff misses the point, once again
The issue: Sheriff refutes Record-Eagle reporting and editorial
Our view: Bensley seems to overlook the clear problem on his hands
We have no problem admitting when we're wrong, but Sheriff Tom Bensley's attack on our article and editorial about the latest suicide inside Grand Traverse County's jail is a bit off-target.
Worse, it appears Bensley missed probably the most important takeaway: Two people in seven months, Alan Bradley Halloway and Marilyn Lucille Palmer, managed to commit suicide inside the one facility where such tragedies should be preventable.
A quick peek at the "Clearing the record" section on page 2A is pretty good evidence Record-Eagle staffers have no problem owning their mistakes. We certainly wish we could say we never print an error, but we're human, too.
And we are more than willing to acknowledge we missed the mark — as Bensley points out — on what object obscured the shower area inside Palmer's jail cell from view of security cameras as she hanged herself.
On the other hand, his claim Palmer never went without her prescription medications while in jail runs counter to information included in a police report released following Traverse City police detectives' investigation of her death. At least two of Palmer's cellmates told investigators Palmer had trouble getting her prescriptions filled while in jail. Maybe the most important statement in that report regarding her prescriptions came from Palmer herself.
"Been out for several days," she wrote on a medical request slip asking for a refill for the anti-anxiety drug Trazadone the same day she died.
Or Bensley's claim that the Record-Eagle's reporting on the issue lacked balance. If the balance he seeks is inclusion of his comments or information to which he is privy, he has had plenty of opportunities to offer it up.
Yet he consistently has declined to do so.
We could spend the rest of this commentary bickering over Bensley's claims of imbalance, but would risk losing sight of the really important underlying issue at hand.
In a span of seven months two people have killed themselves inside the facility Bensley is responsible for operating.
Suicides oftentimes are not preventable. People who struggle with mental illness who are determined to end their lives do so in our country every day in a variety of locations.
But shouldn't the most secure facility in Grand Traverse County, a facility where nearly every aspect of a person's life is controlled, be a place where suicide is prevented?
There is no question our state and national mental health systems are broken, warehousing many people who suffer from mental illness in our jails and prisons. It's also a fact that jail employees are woefully unprepared to deal with people in the throes of mental health crises.
Bensley pointed out "County jails are not the place for people with mental health issues," and he's right.
Unfortunately, that's the hand our county sheriff and many other sheriff's are dealt. They are forced to cope with jails bursting at the seams with inmates with mental health issues. So, doing the same things as we've always done won't work. The sheriff will need to adapt to this new reality. Adjusting his procedures and policies to prevent unnecessary deaths may be what he'll have to do to yield a different result. These are problems that require new ways of thinking and managing not just a new facility.
Nobody ever contended a stint in county jail should be a hotel stay, but shouldn't we at least ensure every inmate leaves alive?
