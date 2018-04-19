'Pharma Bro' arrives at low-security federal prison

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The pharmaceutical-industry entrepreneur vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been placed in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. Shkreli was moved Tuesday, April 17, 2018, from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York to the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix. Richard Drew, File AP Photo