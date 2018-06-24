EXCHANGE: Blessing doctor drawn to extreme hobbies

In this June. 7, 2018 photo, podiatrist, Dr. Duane "Dewey" Hanzel poses for a photo at Blessing Physician Services in Quincy Ill. Hanzel's former hobbies, from playing rugby to rodeo roping, always reflected his station in life. The Montana native used to ride bareback horses during professional rodeos. Hanzel's newest "binge" is golf, a pastime he took up two years ago. Since he came out of private practice to join Blessing Physician Services five years ago, his life has become more relaxed. That stress relief does not mean his life has slowed down any, though. He still sees 55 patients a day. The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP Jake Shane