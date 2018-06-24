Non-invasive malaria test wins Africa engineering prize

In this photo taken Monday, June 18, 2018, Ugandan Brian Gitta, left, and team members Moris Atwine, center, and Shafik Sekito, right, show the non-invasive malaria test that Gitta invented in Kampala, Uganda. Languishing with fever and frustrated by delays in diagnosing his illness, Gitta came up with a bright idea: a malaria test that would not need blood samples or specialized laboratory technicians. Stephen Wandera AP Photo