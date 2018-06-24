College sports doctors under new scrutiny amid scandals

FILE - This combination of photos shows Dr. Richard Strauss, left, from a 1978 Ohio State University employment application, and Michigan State doctor Dr. Larry Nassar, right, during a Nov. 22, 2017 plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Ohio State is investigating accusations against Strauss, a former team physician at the school, only months after Nassar was convicted and imprisoned for molesting women and girls. Some schools are exploring whether more oversight is needed for figures in such powerful positions. Paul Sancya, File Ohio State University and AP Photo