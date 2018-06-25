National Zoo closes panda habitat for possible pregnancy

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Mei Xiang, mother of giant panda cub Bei Bei, eats Bei Bei's birthday cake at the National Zoo in Washington, during a celebration of Bei Bei's first birthday. Officials closed the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat on Sunday, June 24, 2018, to give Mei Xiang some quiet time because she is exhibiting behaviors that are in line with both a pregnancy and false pregnancy. Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File AP Photo