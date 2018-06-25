South Carolina police officer surprises local kid with new Michael Jackson swag
12-year-old Javon impressed Officer Kawain Harrison of the Greenville Police Department with his impression of Michael Jackson's dance moves. A week after meeting Javon, Officer Harrison and his wife surprised him with new Michael Jackson gear.
Manatees love the warm waters surrounding the Carolinas in the summer — and frequently show up around Hilton Head Island. But it's illegal to feed, water, touch or otherwise harass the gentle giants — and violators could pay a heavy price.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.
Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.