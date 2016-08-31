Montana pot dispensaries close as restrictions take effect

Medical marijuana dispensaries across Montana have closed their doors as new restrictions limiting pot providers to three patients take effect.
The restrictions began Wednesday after five years of unsuccessful court battles to overturn the 2011 state law that severely curbed pot distribution.
Health department officials and marijuana advocates have estimated between 10,000 and 12,000 patients will lose legal access to marijuana as a result of not being chosen to stay on with their providers.
Dispensaries from Missoula to Billings held sales and, in some instances, gave away their products before closing down on Tuesday. Several posted Facebook messages urging their patients to vote to pass a ballot initiative in November that would lift the restrictions.
Most vowed to re-open if the ballot measure does pass.
Comments