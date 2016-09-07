Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery was 4.25 cents higher at $3.7520 a bushel; Sept. corn was 2.50 cents higher at $3.1920 bushel; December oats was 2.50 cents higher at $1.76 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 16.50 cents to $9.91 a bushel.
Beef and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle was 1.15 cents higher at $1.0118 a pound; September feeder cattle was 1.25 cents higher at $1.3175 pound; October lean hogs gained 1.58 cents to to $.6050 a pound.
