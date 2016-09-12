State launches website to help former ITT Tech students

Massachusetts officials have created a website to help former students of ITT Technical Institute after the chain of for-profit colleges abruptly shut down nationwide.
The website was announced by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. It advises former students on how to apply to have their federal student loans erased and how to transfer course credits to another school. Students who were enrolled at ITT up to 120 days before the closure are eligible to have loans forgiven.
Carmel, Indiana-based ITT Educational Services Inc. announced Tuesday that all 130 U.S. campuses would close because of recent sanctions by the Department of Education. Federal officials said ITT was a risk to taxpayers and students after an accrediting group threatened to revoke approval of the chain.
The company operated two schools in Massachusetts.
