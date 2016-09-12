Businessmen Ross, Gilbert each giving $5M to Wayne State

Businessmen Stephen Ross and Dan Gilbert are each donating $5 million to Wayne State University's Law School.
The donations announced Monday are in honor of outgoing dean Jocelyn Benson.
The alumni are using the gifts to establish the Benson Legacy Fund for Wayne Law and the Benson Endowed Enhancement Fund for Wayne Law. Benson is leaving the Detroit school at the end of the month. In a statement, she says it's a "historic investment."
Ross is a real estate developer who owns the Miami Dolphins. Gilbert founded Quicken Loans and owns the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The gifts are part of Wayne State University's $750 million Pivotal Moments fundraising campaign. The Detroit Free Press earlier reported details of the gifts. Including their gifts, the campaign has raised more than $590 million.
Comments