Senators urge ‘immediate’ hearings on Wells Fargo sales practices

Wells Fargo is taking more heat over revelations its employees opened millions of fraudulent customer accounts to meet sales goals, with a group of U.S. senators calling Monday for “immediate” hearings to investigate the matter.
“The magnitude of this situation warrants thorough and comprehensive review,” reads a letter signed by five Democratic members of the Senate Banking Committee to committee Chairman Richard Shelby. The letter calls for the committee to “thoroughly examine this issue, including: how it is possible that more than 5,000 employees could bilk customers over the course of five years.”
It’s unclear whether such a hearing will take place. A spokesperson for Shelby, an Alabama Republican, could not be immediately reached for comment.
The calls come after the San Francisco-based bank, whose largest employee hub is in Charlotte, was fined $185 million last week over claims it opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card accounts that customers may not have authorized. Regulators said those employees in some cases also created phony email addresses to enroll consumers in online banking.
Wells Fargo said it fired 5,300 people between January 2011 and March 2016 for secretly opening the accounts. The bank also noted it has taken other steps to prevent similar behavior, including lowering sales goals and investing in enhanced monitoring of employees. In reaching Thursday’s settlement, Wells Fargo did not admit or deny allegations.
In the letter Monday, the senators called the behavior of the banks’ employees a “critical issue” and said the committee should take “prompt action” to probe its cause, scope and impact – as well as any additional safeguards that may be needed to prevent similar behavior in the future.
The senators urged the committee to investigate whether Wells Fargo’s sales culture and compensation structure incentivized employees to engage in deceptive and abusive practices.
Regulators last week said Wells Fargo built an incentive-compensation program that made it possible for employees to pursue “underhanded sales practices” in order to receive bonuses. It also appears the bank failed to adequately monitor the incentive programs, regulators said.
Monday’s letter says the committee’s investigation should include testimony from Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, who received $19.3 million in total compensation in 2015. A Wells Fargo spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.
“As members of the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, we should accept nothing less than a full and transparent explanation of what went wrong, who is responsible, how to fix it, and how to prevent such fraud in the future,” the letter says.
The senators who signed the letter are New Jersey’s Robert Menendez, Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren, Rhode Island’s Jack Reed and Oregon’s Jeff Merkley.
