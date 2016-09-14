Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for December delivery was 4.50 cents lower at $3.9620 a bushel; Sept. corn was 1.50 cents lower at $3.1740 bushel; December oats was 2.25 cents higher at $1.76 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost .50 cent to $9.6760 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle was .45 cent higher at $1.0513 a pound; September feeder cattle was .85 cent lower at $1.3253 pound; October lean hogs lost .18 cents to to $.5958 a pound.
