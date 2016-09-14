Business

September 14, 2016 10:48 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was 4.50 cents lower at $3.9620 a bushel; Sept. corn was 1.50 cents lower at $3.1740 bushel; December oats was 2.25 cents higher at $1.76 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost .50 cent to $9.6760 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was .45 cent higher at $1.0513 a pound; September feeder cattle was .85 cent lower at $1.3253 pound; October lean hogs lost .18 cents to to $.5958 a pound.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos