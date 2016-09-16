University of Cincinnati, professors reach tentative deal

The University of Cincinnati and its professors union have tentatively agreed to a collective bargaining agreement.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2d4LNAI ) the university's board of trustees passed the contract on Thursday without comment.
The American Association of University Professors, which represents the faculty, plans to complete its vote on the contract next week.
Individual worker health insurance contributions would stay the same under the deal. Salaries would increase 2 percent the first year and an average of 2.5 percent the following year. Salaries in the third year would then increase an average of 3 percent.
University officials say $450,000 is earmarked in the contract for professional development of the faculty.
The new terms would be in effect until 2019.
