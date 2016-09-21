Bissett to leave coal association for Huntington chamber job

The president of the Kentucky Coal Association is stepping down to lead a regional chamber of commerce in West Virginia.
Bill Bissett will resign at the end of October to become president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. His first day on the job will be Nov. 1.
A West Virginia native, Bissett will replace Cathy Burns, who resigned to become Huntington's city manager.
Huntington is Bissett's hometown. He has two degrees from Marshall University, and was the school's chief of staff and senior vice president for communications before taking the top job at the coal association 6 ½ years ago.
The coal association represents operators in eastern and western Kentucky and will launch a search for a new president.
