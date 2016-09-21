Drake University to lock in tuition for incoming students

Drake University in Des Moines is guaranteeing that next fall's incoming students will pay the same tuition each year until they graduate.
The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2cCruah ) that Drake officials think their Drake Tuition Guarantee program is the first of its kind in the state and also among the private university's official peer institutions.
Drake President Early "Marty" Martin says the plan is designed to help increase enrollment and improve student retention.
Martin says Drake students have seen an annual average increase of 4.5 percent over the past five years.
Tuition for next fall will increase 11 percent, to nearly $39,000 for incoming students and remain the same until those students are awarded their undergraduate degrees.
