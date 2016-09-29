After president's crash, Iowa State plane was gone 10 weeks

An Iowa State University airplane was out of state far longer than the school has acknowledged after it was damaged by President Steven Leath last year.
A record obtained by The Associated Press shows the plane didn't fly back to Iowa until 10 weeks after Leath's rough landing at the Bloomington, Illinois airport.
A university spokesman said this week the plane was stored in Illinois for three to four weeks after the July 14, 2015 incident. But the record shows it didn't return to Iowa until Sept. 23, when it was flown to Pella for repairs.
The school says repairs and storage cost $13,691. Leath made a $15,000 donation to cover those costs and vowed to stop flying university aircraft.
The accident came as Leath returned from an 11-day vacation.
