The Latest: NTSB recovers recorder from wrecked train

The Latest on a commuter train that crashed into a station in New Jersey, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others (all times local):
7:45 a.m.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators have recovered the event recorder from the train that crashed into a rail station in New Jersey.
They're hoping the recorder will tell them how fast the New Jersey Transit commuter train was going when it slammed into the Hoboken Terminal on Thursday morning, killing a woman on the platform and injuring more than 100.
Investigators also plan to interview the engineer and other crew members.
They're also trying to secure the crash site and ensure it is safe for them to comb through the wreckage.
---
7:30 a.m.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says investigators in the train crash at a rail station in New Jersey have ruled out terrorism and should have some answers soon.
He told MSNBC's "Morning Joe so far there's "no suspicions of terrorism or foul play, anything of that nature,"
When asked about the security of the U.S. train system in general, Johnson says Transportation Security Administration has stepped up its rail safety efforts despite its primary focus on aviation.
He says the agency also has to be concerned about trains, public transportation, and public events.
---
6:50 a.m.
Commuters are returning to work by roads, rails and river one day after a train crashed into a rail station in New Jersey.
New York Waterway on Friday resumed service from the Hoboken Rail/Ferry Terminal and is accepting New Jersey Transit tickets into Manhattan.
NJ Transit's rail service remains suspended in and out of Hoboken while officials investigate what caused Thursday's crash, which killed a woman and injured more than 100. They also are assessing the structural damage to the terminal.
PATH and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service has resumed from Hoboken. There is expanded bus service.
The Main, Bergen and Pascack Valley lines are operating on a weekend schedule, originating and terminating in Secaucus.
Metro-North is honoring all Pascack Valley Line and Port Jervis Line rail tickets and the MTA is running buses.
---
12:30 a.m.
Federal investigators are sifting through the wreckage of a train crash in New Jersey to determine what happened before the train barreled through a station too fast, smashing through a concrete-and-steel bumper.
A 34-year-old mother was killed by falling debris during the crash Thursday and more than 100 others were injured.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will be attempting to determine how fast the commuter train was going when it crashed at the busy Hoboken station and ground to a halt in the waiting area.
Among the questions facing investigators is whether a system designed to prevent accidents by overriding the engineer and automatically slowing or stopping trains that are going too fast could have helped if it had been installed on the line.
