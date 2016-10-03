Bass Pro is buying outdoor-gear rival Cabela's for $5.5 billion

Bass Pro is acquiring Cabela’s Inc. for $5.5 billion, a deal that will unite two of America’s largest outdoor-sports equipment retailers.
Closely held Bass Pro beat out competition from private equity bidder Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter have said. In a statement Monday, Bass Pro said the rationale for the deal is the “highly complementary business philosophies, product offerings, expertise and geographic footprints of the two businesses.”
Cabela’s opened its first area store in 2015 near Carowinds off Interstate 77.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2017. It’s subject to approval by Cabela’s shareholders and federal regulators. The purchase price of $65.50 a share in cash represents a premium of 19.2 percent to Cabela’s closing share price on Sept. 30. Bass Pro said it intends to “celebrate and grow the Cabela’s brand” following the deal’s closing.
Cabela’s, which has been under pressure from activist investor Elliott Associates to pursue a sale, began a strategic review of its businesses in December. Revenue and profit growth had sputtered as a surge in gun sales abated, and the company said in October of last year that “significant weakness” in its fall apparel and footwear contributed to a disappointing third quarter. Less than a week later, Elliott disclosed an 11 percent stake and said it would push for a shakeup.
Cabela’s said also as part of the deal, it is partnering with Capital One, which will originate and service its customer credit cards. All Cabela’s CLUB points and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Rewards points “will be unaffected by the transactions and customers can continue to use their credit cards as they were prior to the transaction.”
Shares in the Sidney, Neb.-based company have surged 18 percent this year after dropping 30 percent in the two years through 2015. The stock climbed 2.6 percent to $54.93 in New York on Friday.
Neither Bass Pro nor Cabela’s representatives were available for comment outside of regular business hours.
Cabela’s was founded by brothers Richard and Jim Cabela in 1961. Richard died last year, and Jim, now in his mid-70s, still serves as chairman.
Bass Pro was founded by Johnny Morris in 1971, working out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Mo., according to the company's website. Morris is worth about $3.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Observer contributed.
Comments