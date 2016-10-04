Business

October 4, 2016 10:39 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was 1.50 cents higher at $3.97 a bushel; December corn was .25 cent higher at $3.4560 bushel; December oats was 1.25 cents lower at $1.8160 a bushel; while November soybeans lost 11 cents to $9.62 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was 1.78 cents higher at $1.0070 a pound; October feeder cattle was 2.85 cents higher at $1.2683 pound; October lean hogs gained .40 cent to $.4933 a pound.

