Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for December delivery was 1.50 cents higher at $3.97 a bushel; December corn was .25 cent higher at $3.4560 bushel; December oats was 1.25 cents lower at $1.8160 a bushel; while November soybeans lost 11 cents to $9.62 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle was 1.78 cents higher at $1.0070 a pound; October feeder cattle was 2.85 cents higher at $1.2683 pound; October lean hogs gained .40 cent to $.4933 a pound.
