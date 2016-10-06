Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for December delivery was 1 cent lower at $4.04 a bushel; December corn was 1 cent lower at $3.4660 bushel; December oats was .25 cent lower at $1.8360 a bushel; while November soybeans lost 1 cent to $9.5560 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle was .88 cent lower at $1.0198 a pound; October feeder cattle was .65 cent lower at $1.2680 pound; October lean hogs gained 1.58 cents to $.4980 a pound.
