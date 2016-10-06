Environmental groups push to defeat NY nuclear subsidies

A coalition of environmental and clean-energy groups is launching a push to defeat New York's plans to invest billions of dollars into aging nuclear plants.
The group, which includes Food & Water Watch, the New York Climate Action Group and the Alliance for a Green Economy, says the subsidies are a bailout for a hazardous industry that will cost consumers. They're promising to run a statewide campaign to pressure Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider.
Cuomo's administration says the investments are a responsible way to keep plants running while the state reduces its use of fossil fuels and ramps up wind and solar energy.
The subsidies are tied to New York's effort to generate half of its power from renewable sources by 2030, a plan backed by several other environmental groups.
