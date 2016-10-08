The Andersons opens new office for its agribusiness in Ohio

An Ohio-based grain shipping and storage company has a new headquarters in Ohio.
The Andersons showed off its new $54 million corporate office near Toledo this past week.
The new headquarters just south of Toledo is less than a mile from the offices The Andersons have called home since the early 1980s.
About 550 people will work out of the new building.
The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports that the headquarters pays tribute to the company's agricultural roots with lines and form reminiscent of a barn.
One of the lobby walls is made from reclaimed wood from a grain bin at a mill in Indiana once managed by the father of company founder Harold Anderson.
