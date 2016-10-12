Regulators approve deal to merge two Charlotte banks

Capital Bank Financial Corp. and CommunityOne Bancorp announced Wednesday regulators’ approval for a merger that will boost the size of Capital Bank, already Charlotte’s second-largest bank holding company by assets.
The two Charlotte-based bank holding companies, which disclosed the deal in November, said Wednesday the transaction is expected to close on or about Oct. 26. The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks have approved the merger, in which CommunityOne is expected to be bought for roughly $350 million.
The transaction will increase the assets of Capital Bank, the biggest bank holding company headquartered in Charlotte behind Bank of America, which has roughly $2.18 trillion in assets.
Capital Bank has $7.6 billion in assets. CommunityOne has $2.4 billion in assets.
Capital Bank CEO Gene Taylor said in a statement that the merger will create a “high-powered Carolinas franchise.”
“We are very pleased to receive these approvals and are looking forward to welcoming our new teammates and clients from CommunityOne,” he said.
