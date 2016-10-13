Major western Pennsylvania mall closing on Thanksgiving Day

One of western Pennsylvania's largest indoor shopping malls is closing on Thanksgiving Day.
The Westmoreland Mall says on its website that it is closing so shoppers and employees can spend time "with family and friends and come fresh and excited to spend Black Friday with us."
The mall in Hempfield Township, about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh along U.S. Route 30, is home to anchors like J.C. Penney, Bon Ton, and Macy's, and scores of smaller shops.
The letter on the website from CBL & Associates Properties, which owns the mall, says "Over the last few years, we've watched as the magic of Black Friday has been diminished by an earlier start to the holiday shopping season ... Well, not this year."
The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. Nov. 25.
