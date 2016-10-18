Ratification of TPP not on Vietnam assembly's agenda

A Vietnamese official says the country needs more time before it ratifies the Trans Pacific Partnership, dealing a blow to the trade deal, which includes the United States and Japan.
Nguyen Hanh Phuc, General Secretary of the National Assembly, told reporters Tuesday that thorough preparation is needed to ensure Vietnam's success in participating in the TPP, and that the deal will not be submitted for approval during the assembly's monthlong session that begins Thursday.
The 12 member countries have signed the deal, but it needs to be approved by their legislatures.
The Obama administration is unlikely to have it ratified before his term ends. The two major-party presidential candidates have opposed the deal.
