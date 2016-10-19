Churchill Downs to upgrade second-floor clubhouse

Churchill Downs has announced a $16 million project to make upgrades to the second-floor clubhouse at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
The track said Tuesday the renovation will include a fresh Twin Spires Club Elite Gold Room exclusive to VIP bettors. It will be adjacent to an enlarged Champions Bar that will include covered balconies with table seating overlooking the paddock.
The Aristides Lounge will become a permanent fixture, outfitted with table seating. The section will include dining space. The lounge was formerly an unfinished space used occasionally for select events.
Guests seated in the clubhouse's second floor for the Derby and Kentucky Oaks include horse owners, trainers and VIP bettors.
Other work will upgrade and expand food and beverage offerings, add restrooms and increase betting windows and flat-screen televisions.
