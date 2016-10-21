Red Ventures acquires Seattle tech firm

Red Ventures, the digital marketing firm with headquarters in Indian Land, has acquired Soda LLC, a Seattle-based tech firm that owns online brands including Reviews.com, Freshome and The Simple Dollar.
The deal closed Tuesday for an undisclosed amount, Red Ventures said in a statement this week.
Red Ventures said the most recent acquisition is part of a larger growth strategy into “new industries through a broad set of new digital solutions and assets.” Over the last year and a half, the company has made investments in firms including CourseHouse, Treehouse and Ampush.
It also bought the marketing services firm Imagitas last year. Earlier this year, Mecklenburg County said it’s giving $170,000 to Red Ventures over the next five years to help the company fortify plans to bring 500 new jobs to Charlotte.
“Their talented team has built an impressive collection of digital assets that will help us reach consumers more effectively in the non-brand space and continue to expand our quickly-growing online footprint,” Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias said.
From its campus across the state line from Ballantyne, Red Ventures offers digital marketing services for clients across a number of industries, including consumer home services, insurance, energy, financial services and software.
