Business

October 24, 2016 5:28 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 12 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.12 per gallon. That's about 19 cents less than it was at the same point last year.

It's the second week in a row that the statewide average decreased.

The lowest average price was about $1.98 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.23 per gallon in the Marquette area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

---

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos